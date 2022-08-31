OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years.

Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”

For rescue staff, they will miss changing the lives of not just the dogs, but the people welcoming a new family member into their home.

Marketing Director Carmen Scott says, “Your dog will be the most faithful friend you will ever have in your life. Since I’ve been around maybe 6,000 dogs, I’ve been responsible for creating those families and that makes it all worthwhile.”

Before they close on October 1st, there are plenty of dogs still looking for the forever homes.

The animal shelter is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends. They are closed September 4th for Labor Day weekend, but they will be open on Monday.

Those interested to find out more about potentially adopting a dog can visit the shelter’s website