Local Oshkosh woman dies at 100-years-old, lives on through her 102-year-old sister

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Local Oshkosh woman Ruth McKone has passed away at the young age of 100-years-old according to Miravida Facilities officials.

Now, while living to be 100-years-old is no small feat, for this family it is actually quite common. Ruth’s sister, Mary Gabert, is already 102-years-old. But their mother was the first in the family to reach her centenarian birthday.

We first introduced viewers to Ruth McKone and Mary Gabert back in April as Miravida Facilities began allowing more visitors.

  • sisters Ruth & Mary
  • Ruth McKone
  • The sisters spending time outside
  • Ruth’s sister, Mary Gabert

Mary and Ruth struggled during the pandemic due to the forced isolation they experienced at the living facilities, but told Local Five having each other made it easier. Mary Gabert says, “It’s very very nice that we’re both able to be together in the same space.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mary and her family during this difficult time. To read Ruth’s full obituary you can turn to the Legacy website, and to hear about Ruth and her sister Mary’s journey at Miravida Facilities you can find it on our website.

