Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

(WFRV) – Parks and pools in northeast Wisconsin are coming up with new ways to attract employees this summer.

Bay Beach struggled to find people to run their concession stands and operate their rides. Bay Beach Manager, Jason Arnoldi says the pandemic had an impact on hiring.

To get people interested in working at the park, he decided to add some incentives. Those incentives included increasing the wage up to $18 an hour and giving bonuses to those who worked weekends in May and September.

In Little Chute at Doyle Park, there has been a struggle to hire lifeguards and pool attendants. However, the park has worked with its employees to create flexible hours. This has caused more summer hires this year when compared to previous years.

Doyle Park will open on June 4th and Bay Beach opens in two weeks.

Those looking for jobs at Bay Beach can find them here.