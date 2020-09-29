Local parties ready for first presidential debate

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Tuesday the first of four presidential debates will take place in Cleveland Ohio. This will be the first time that President Donald Trump will be on a debate stage with former Vice President Biden, who is the democratic candidate. In Green Bay, both parties are ready for the match up tonight.

At the Republican Party of Brown County, they are ready for what they say will be a great debate. “The is enthusiasm for the president, and for this election has been unsurpassed,” said James Fitzgerald. There will be a viewing party at 1915 S Webster Ave e, Allouez, WI 54301, and begins at 7:30 p.m. “I think the president will talk about promises made, and promises kept tonight,” said Fitzgerald.

In Green Bay, the Democratic Party of Brown County will also be holding a viewing party. “We expect misinformation and downplay of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terry Lee. The viewing party, which will be held outside in the parking lot of their office located at 118 S Chestnut Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303, will begin at 6:00 pm. “Joe Biden won all through the primary here and is the winning factor because people are looking for steady and trusted leadership.

The next debate will be held on Wednesday October 7th, and will feature the candidates for vice president Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. That will be followed by two additional presidential debates ahead of the November 3rd election day.