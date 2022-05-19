Local PD warns residents of scam involving children-stealing coyote

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local police department is advising residents after a scammer tried to sell ‘precious family jewelry’ in order to give money to the coyote that has her children.

According to the Wautoma Police Department, on May 17 a local resident was targeted by a scam. The scammer reportedly says that a coyote in Mexico has her children.

The scammer is reportedly an English/Spanish-speaking Hispanic woman in her 30s. She is described as medium build with short black hair.

She offers to sell ‘precious family jewelry’ in order to give the coyote money to get her children back. Authorities say it is a scam and the jewelry is not real.

Photo courtesy of the Wautoma Police Department

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.