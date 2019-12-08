FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Local Pearl Harbor survivor honored in ceremony

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and one local veteran who survived the tragedy was honored.

99-year-old Clyde Stephenson was recognized at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony hosted at the Elks Lodge in Oshkosh on Saturday.

Clyde served in the United States Marine Corp and was on the U.S.S. California when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

Clyde’s son, Bob Stephenson, was a guest speaker at the event where he shared his father’s memories from the day of the attack.

“When they first saw the jet planes coming in overhead and started dropping torpedoes, he knew it was a world war starting, and he knew it would be years before he could be home again,” says Bob Stephenson.

The event was hosted by the Oshkosh AMVETS Post #7.

