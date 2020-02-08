Local pinball arcade, Titletown Pinball, hosting domestic tournament this weekend

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local pinball arcade is putting a spin on the beloved game.

Titletown Pinball will be the host of a winter pinball tournament this weekend. It is a nationally recognized tournament, with winner qualifying for the the IFPA- or International Flipper Pinball Association.

“The bigger the tournament, the more players that are here; the better the players, the more points you get towards your ranking,” said Erik Thoren, Owner of Titletown Pinball. “You get ranked both internationally and in the state and then, towards the end of the year, you can find out where you’re at and you can qualify for the state championships and also other major tournaments throughout the country and world.”

I’ve found the Mecca of pinball today.@TTPinball is hosting a winter tournament tomorrow- with winners qualifying for the @IFPAPINBALL. More than 90 competitors have signed up to play on a majority of these machines. pic.twitter.com/FKAC2zDdzZ — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 7, 2020

The winter pinball tournament gets underway tomorrow, starting at 9:30 a.m. If you can’t attend the tournament in person, Titletown Pinball will be broadcasting online through Twitch.

If you’re still a novice pinhead, you can swing by the arcade on Fridays between 5-10 p.m. to hone your skills. You can find more information on their website right here.