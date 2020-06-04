Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Local police departments dealing with added stress of current events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A few months ago, we showed viewers a designated space set aside by the Appleton Police Department for their officers to be able to work through the physical, personal and emotional stresses of their job.

The Peer Support Room, initiated by the department several years ago, contains a variety of support materials for officers as well as providing a place for confidential conversations to take place among peers.

Maintaining the overall wellness of their officers has been a long term priority for departments like Appleton but it’s become even more critical in light of recent events.

Since our earlier report, local police departments have had the added stress of enforcing business closures due to Governor Ever’s Safer at Home order and COVID-19, and more recently, locally organized protests to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Having the Peer Support process in place here at Appleton has been crucial”, says Officer Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department, “I think even more so now it is showing in how our officers are able to show their community how much they care about them and so I think we’ve done the work, we’re going to continue to do the work with our officers and their wellness and this is one more example of why that’s important.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"