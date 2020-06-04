Local police departments dealing with added stress of current events

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A few months ago, we showed viewers a designated space set aside by the Appleton Police Department for their officers to be able to work through the physical, personal and emotional stresses of their job.

The Peer Support Room, initiated by the department several years ago, contains a variety of support materials for officers as well as providing a place for confidential conversations to take place among peers.

Maintaining the overall wellness of their officers has been a long term priority for departments like Appleton but it’s become even more critical in light of recent events.

Since our earlier report, local police departments have had the added stress of enforcing business closures due to Governor Ever’s Safer at Home order and COVID-19, and more recently, locally organized protests to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Having the Peer Support process in place here at Appleton has been crucial”, says Officer Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department, “I think even more so now it is showing in how our officers are able to show their community how much they care about them and so I think we’ve done the work, we’re going to continue to do the work with our officers and their wellness and this is one more example of why that’s important.