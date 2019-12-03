Local police departments gather at Fox Cities Stadium to give back those in need during the holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Over 25 local police departments were in full force at Fox Cities stadium to help those in need over the holiday season.

The Police Lights of Christmas hand-off fundraiser raises money to collect giftcards and items for the community.

The event not only raises money for their giving program, but also shines a light on all the good police officers do year round.

Over 700 holiday backpacks were put together by the officers, that were not only handed out at the event, but will be handed out across the community the next couple of months.