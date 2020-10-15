Local police offer window decals that provide first responders with useful information

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Clintonville Police are offering window decals that can help inform first responders that an individual inside may have special needs or issues.

The decals, made for house windows, can provide police, firefighters, and EMS with useful information regarding the person in the home.

“Often times, individuals that are mentally disabled, have dementia, autism disorder, or are developmentally disabled can be mistaken by first responders as being aggressive or non-compliant,” Clintonville Police say. “For example, we may have contact with a person who is nonverbal and not respond to commands, a law enforcement officer may believe the person is defiant. These decals will assist us on how to approach a person who is nonverbal and understand why the individual is nonverbal.”

Decals are free to pick up at the Clintonville Police Department. Authorities ask that if you do pick up a decal that you display it near the front door of your home.

