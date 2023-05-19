APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you stopped to get your morning coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday, you might’ve seen police officers on the rooftops.

As part of a statewide fundraiser to benefit the Special Olympics, police officers were on rooftops to greet Wisconsinites.

In addition to the police officers, many of the athletes were at Dunkin’ Donuts to help kickstart the morning. Those interested in making a donation to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin received a free donut, and anyone who donated more than $10 or greater got a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

Local 5 News caught up with Grand Chute Fire Department Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis to talk about how important the initiative is for the community.

“It’s great to see the community come together to raise money for these special Olympic athletes,” explained Davis. “We have events all across the state at participating Dunkin’ locations, so it’s really cool to see the community come together.”

This is the 11th year of Dunkin’s Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser, which has raised more than $490,000 since it started.