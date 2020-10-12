Local Police continue to monitor hate group activity, no local threats at this time

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- After the arrests of member of the “Boogaloo Boys” in Michigan during the course of an investigation that authorities say included a plot to overthrow the government there, many law enforcement agencies are on alert for any activity that could signal violence.

In Neenah, police chief Aaron Olsen says that there are no known hate groups within the city, but there is a team of detectives who closely monitor activity. “We really do not have a hate group per say, we do have people from ANTIFA who vandalize the area. We do have individuals who we watch, ” said Olsen. The Chief says that all are encouraged to exercise their first amendment rights, just do so lawfully. “We don’t want property damage, theft of property, no matter what you believe in, please be smart about it,” said Olsen.

In Green Bay, police chief Andrew Smith says that there aren’t any hate groups on the radar, but anyone who suspects an individual or individuals are engaging in hate crimes to come forward. ” We certainly would like information from anybody who has information on a person or group who are committing unlawful activity,” said Smith. There is also a detective team that also monitors online activity connected to a number of groups.