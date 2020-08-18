Local Postal concerns, questions for USPS

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-Over the last several weeks, there has been growing speculation on why there have been delays at the United States Postal Service. Ahead of the November 3rd, General Election, the delays have raised questions and concerns for voters who want to submit an absentee ballot.

A postal customer who did not want to be identified, contacted Local 5’s Eric Richards regarding his concerns with service. “I want to know what is going on at the post office. A friend of mine said that some of the sorting machines have been removed from postal locations, like here in Green Bay. If the sorting machine is not there, I think it will take longer for the mail to process, which could mean that I would not get my ballot,” said the customer.

The Post Office declined our request for an interview, telling Local 5 that they were undergoing modified organizational restructuring. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue as DeJoy, took control of the agency in June, and swiftly engineered cuts and changes that disrupted mail delivery operations.

The Northeastern Wisconsin Area Local Union, that represents Letter Carriers in the Green Bay Region confirmed that there have been sorting machines that have been disconnected. “There are three machines that have been disconnected at one of the Green Bay locations,”said Kelly Heaney. The reason for that was not made clear, but revenue has been down at the Post Office. “We have seen less business lately for a number of reasons, but the important thing to remember is that the delays are not the fault of the Letter Carriers, or location managers. Changes are being made without the inclusion of the Union,” said Heaney.

At this point it is unclear how the suspension of the Post Master General approved changes will affect postal service. Any voter who wants to submit an absentee ballot can do so at the Green Bay City Hall. The city is working on additional locations for ballot boxes in the weeks ahead.