(WFRV) – Two days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, tens of thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power.

On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.

According to WPS’s outage map over 10,000 customers in Brown County are affected by outages. Matt Cullen, the Senior Communications Specialist with WPS, reported WE Energies and WPS crews have restored power to more than 73,000 customers. He said the storms knocked out power to nearly 160,000 WE Energies and WPS customers across Wisconsin.

County Customers affected Brown 12,375 Marinette 4,368 Oconto 1,732 Manitowoc 51 Oneida 78 Outagamie 68 WPS Outage Map 6/17 9:27 a.m.

WE Energies outage map shows over 14,000 customers without service in Outagamie County.

County Customers out of service Outagamie 14,716 Waupaca 3,409 Shawano 1,950 Winnebago 1,309 Waushara 825 Sheboygan 58 Brown 257 WE Energies Outage Map 6/17 9:29 a.m.

Customers also are reminded to report outages using the WPS app, at wisconsinpublicservice.com or by calling 800-450-7240.

Brown County Emergency Management tweeted that the estimated time of restoration for Brown County is 2 p.m. on June 18. 4 p.m. on June 19 is the estimated time for WE Energies.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.