Public health agencies release joint statement on the Delta Variant, encourage Wisconsinites to get vaccinated

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In light of the updated guidance released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, three Northeastern Wisconsin health departments are releasing a joint statement regarding how residents can do their part to prevent the Delta Variant from spreading.

The Brown County Public Health, the De Pere Health Department, and the Oneida Nation Health Department released a joint statement on Thursday emphasizing the need for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated.

The statements read:

There continues to be concern for COVID-19 transmission in the community, and in particular the Delta

variant that is linked to an increase of COVID-19 cases. While rare, some vaccinated individuals can get

the Delta variant. It is likely that a vaccinated individual will have mild, if any, symptoms compared to an

unvaccinated individual. From January 1, 2021 through July 22, 2021, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in

Wisconsin occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated. Our goal is to reduce everyone’s risk

and keep people from becoming severely ill and/or hospitalized. The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community is by getting fully vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. We also recommend staying 6 feet apart from those not in your household while in public, and wearing a mask, even if you are vaccinated, in areas of substantial or high transmission. Together, we all can help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Brown County. Brown COunty Health and Human Services, De Pere Health Department, & Oneida Nation Health Department

For more information please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.