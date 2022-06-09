TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. – Race car drivers are facing some sticker shock, their race car fuel has climbed to as high as $10.18 cents a gallon.

Andy Monday, one WIR race car driver said, “We run 110 leaded octane fuel in race cars so it is significantly more than your unleaded or premium. Right now with the rising cost of unleaded it’s affected the cost of racing gas as well.”

Monday said he has seen fuel prices double since he started racing 20 years ago.

“It’s jumped up quite a bit but it’s something we do as a hobby we do this for fun,” said Monday.

This is not the first time fueling up has caused a problem for drivers.

“I’ve been around since the early 70’s helping my dad,” said Lowell Bennett, another driver. “I started racing in ’76 but I remember in ’73 when dad raced regular gasoline was 29 cents a gallon premium was 32 to 36 cents a gallon and that’s what we used in the race cars was just regular gasoline. And through time it got real bad for us in the late 70’s and 1980 gas went to a $1.12 and compared to what people were making for money that was a huge hit.”

The rising costs don’t stop at fuel. Tires and other parts have jumped up in price in recent months as well.

“We’re doing what we can to control the cost but these new tires the petroleum companies are having a real hard time getting the nylon for making tires,” said Bennett. “So it’s just another shortage that we’re facing.”