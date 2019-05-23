Local radio stations raising money for Mitch Lundgaard's family
WTAQ, Y100 and WIXX will be at Appleton Fire Stations on Thursday
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Local radio stations are raising money for the family of fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard. The driver-engineer for the Appleton Fire Department was killed last week in a shooting at the Valley Transit Center.
On Thursday, Midwest Communications radio stations WTAQ, Y100 and WIXX are broadcasting live from Appleton Fire Stations 1, 2 and 6. The public is welcome to stop by and make a donation.
100% of the proceeds will directly benefit the Lundgaard family, as Mitch leaves behind his wife and three kids.
If you can't make it person, the Appleton Fire Department has set up a GoFundMe page for the Lundgaard family. You can make a donation by clicking here.
So far, nearly $200,000 has been donated with a goal of $300,000.
