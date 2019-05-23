Local radio stations raising money for Mitch Lundgaard's family

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Local radio stations are raising money for the family of fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard. The driver-engineer for the Appleton Fire Department was killed last week in a shooting at the Valley Transit Center.

On Thursday, Midwest Communications radio stations WTAQ, Y100 and WIXX are broadcasting live from Appleton Fire Stations 1, 2 and 6. The public is welcome to stop by and make a donation.

100% of the proceeds will directly benefit the Lundgaard family, as Mitch leaves behind his wife and three kids.

If you can't make it person, the Appleton Fire Department has set up a GoFundMe page for the Lundgaard family. You can make a donation by clicking here.

So far, nearly $200,000 has been donated with a goal of $300,000.

