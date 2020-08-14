Local reaction to Kamala Harris’as VP pick

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- When presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden made the announcement earlier this week that California Senator Kamala Harris would be his running mate in November, history was made.

At the Democratic National Convention, which will be held next week, Biden and Harris will be the official team to take on Donald Trump in his quest for a second term as President of the United States. Locally in Green Bay, there is cautious optimism about what will happen on November 3rd.

“I think that this shows that Black women have always been phenomenal, and that means a lot to us that Kamala Harris is going to be the Vice President,” said Dena Williams. Williams told Local 5 that this moment in time, is inspiring for her and her daughters. “The fact that a Black woman might be the next Vice President of the United States, gives me and my daughter hope,” said Williams.

Dena Williams works for “We All Rise”an African American Resource Center in Green Bay. Every Thursday, the organization hosts a meeting for black women called “Queens Who Rise.” It is a support group, when woman can meet to discuss various topics and issues that are meaningful to them. It is completely free and for more information visit: https://www.weallriseaarc.org/