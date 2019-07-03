Local Republicans react to Gov. Evers’ budget signing

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — Local Republicans are reacting to Gov. Tony Evers’ signing of the 2019-21 State Budget Wednesday.

Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) says Gov. Evers went against his public statements about the Green Bay Correctional Institution:

“Despite his initial public statements supporting the replacement of Green Bay Correctional Institution, Governor Evers reversed course and caved to the liberal Madison political machine rather than listening to the state’s contracted experts or the thousands of residents, businesses and community leaders who supported this solution. Sadly, Governor Evers’ decision means GBCI, the most dangerous place in Wisconsin, will continue to degrade, waste even more taxpayers’ dollars and accelerate the operational and safety crisis at our state’s most notorious prison.” Rep. Steffen

Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) tweeted his disappointment regarding Kaukauna’s Veterans Memorial lift bridge not receiving state funding for rehabilitation.

I am incredibly disappointed that @GovEvers has found a way to maneuver around what should have been a slam dunk for our community. Repairing the Veterans Memorial lift bridge in Kaukauna has been a priority for not only Kaukauna, but for much of northeast Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/EYQo0CFSJB — Rep. Jim Steineke (@RepSteineke) July 3, 2019

In following tweets, Rep. Steineke says “Despite this setback, I will continue to work with our young admin to see this project through. We can’t let partisan, political differences get in the way of doing what is right for Kaukauna.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the budget “deserved to be signed into law, but without the political, partial vetoes.”

Vos also says the “vetoes remove dollars from important programs” while giving “more spending authority to government bureaucrats.”

These vetoes remove dollars from important programs, give more spending authority to government bureaucrats, and allow people to cheat the system by not following the welfare reforms we passed. — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) July 3, 2019

