Local rescue organization continues helping four-legged friends during pandemic

(WFRV) The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on many, including our four-legged friends who are looking for their forever homes.

Saving Paws Animal Rescue Inc. is a Northeast Wisconsin non-profit organization that rescues homeless, abandoned and special needs animals in hopes of giving them a new home or lifelong sanctuary.

But due to the pandemic, Saving Paws cannot hold their biggest annual fundraiser, Holiday Miracle.

That’s why they need your help this holiday season, and beyond as they work to help animals and educate the community on animal responsibility.

You can donate, or find out what they are in need of here.