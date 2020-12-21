Local rescue organization continues helping four-legged friends during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on many, including our four-legged friends who are looking for their forever homes.

Saving Paws Animal Rescue Inc. is a Northeast Wisconsin non-profit organization that rescues homeless, abandoned and special needs animals in hopes of giving them a new home or lifelong sanctuary.

But due to the pandemic, Saving Paws cannot hold their biggest annual fundraiser, Holiday Miracle.

That’s why they need your help this holiday season, and beyond as they work to help animals and educate the community on animal responsibility.

You can donate, or find out what they are in need of here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More