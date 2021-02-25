FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Local rescue organization rescues 118 cats from home, reminds people to spay and neuter

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple rescue organizations and humane societies pitched in to help with a cat rescue in Winnebago County.

According to the Valley Cats – Cat & Kitten Rescue team, they rescued 118 cats for seven days in February.

The rescue team says that all the cats were descendants of five original unsterilized cats that were brought into the home three years ago. Due to most cats being inbred, some have significant genetic health conditions – some of which cannot be cured.

They offer this reminder – to spay and neuter cats. They also created a video to share the reality of animal hoarding and how unsterilized cats can multiply so quickly.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society, Wisconsin Humane Society and Dodge County Humane Society also helped in the effort to rescue and take care of the cats.

