Local resident offered Oshkosh Area School District superintendent position

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh School Board announced on Thursday afternoon that Dr. Bryan Davis of the Shorewood School District, has been offered the District superintendency position.

The Board says of the three final candidates they felt Dr. Davis was the best fit to lead Oshkosh, the 11th largest district in Wisconsin. “Dr. Davis embodies all of the qualities the community and Board were seeking – a leader with experience in building positive staff culture, strong community involvement and equitable student growth and achievement,” said School Board President Bob Poeschl. “The Board enthusiastically supports the hiring of Dr. Davis.”

Davis’s experience involves serving as Superintendent of the Shorewood School District since 2015 and before that, serving as the Superintendent of the Columbus School District from 2010 to 2015.

However, Dr. Davis is no stranger to northeastern Wisconsin. Before moving to Columbus, Davis reportedly served four years each as Principal of Green Bay Southwest High School and Assistant Principal of Green Bay Preble High School. Prior to joining Preble in 2002, Davis was a business education teacher at Oshkosh West High School and New Lisbon High School.

And once again excited to return to the City of Oshkosh, Dr. Davis shares, “My wife Dawn and I feel blessed to be called back home to serve with a talented staff to support the academic growth and wellness of all of our kids in Oshkosh…We have always considered Oshkosh a special place for our family.”

The Board says they will be meeting on June 1 to finalize the contract, which is expected to start effective July 1, following the stepping down of the current Superintendent, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who has served in the position for three years.

“I am confident we can work together to unify the staff and community and lead the Oshkosh Area School District into the next chapter of educational excellence,” Davis wrote.