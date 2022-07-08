Outside exterior of The Exclusive Company in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay.

Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.

The restaurant said it will eventually be displayed once the details are figured out since the sign is eight by sixteen feet. The sign was described as a ‘slice of our rich musical history’.

Cheesesteak Rebellion is located at 1301 South Broadway Street in Green Bay.

The Facebook post already has over 1,000 likes. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.