GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A current member of the Green Bay Packers mentioned how a person behind the bar at a local restaurant is racist, and the restaurant responded.

Current Green Bay Packer Player Elgton Jenkins tweeted on Tuesday about a visit he had at Vintage Cantina. Jenkins also followed up by saying that it was ‘righteously my first time blatantly experiencing that bs’.

Heard good reviews about Vintage Cantina just to find out the man behind the bar is racist Elgton Jenkins on Twitter

Vintage Cantina apparently posted about the incident on its Facebook page. The restaurant said it is aware of a tweet from a ‘misunderstanding’ with a guest. The incident appears to stem from Jenkins getting skipped over for other guests.

In the post, Vintage Cantina says that Jenkins had an incomplete party, and Vintage Cantina’s policy reportedly is to only seat complete parties during peak business hours.

Vintage Cantina then says that Jenkins was offered seats at the bar while the rest of the party arrived. During that time, a new complete party of five arrived and was seated.

Vintage Cantina said it welcomes an opportunity to discuss the matter further with ‘the guest’ and apologized for the misunderstanding.

The full Facebook post is below:

We are aware of a Tweet stemming from a misunderstanding with a guest. This was an unfortunate situation where a guest saw a table seated before them, and thought they were being skipped. In an effort to maximize our limited capacity in the wake of Covid, it is company policy to only seat complete parties during peak business hours. The guest in question was part of an incomplete party, (2 of 4) and was informed of the policy and offered seats at the bar while waiting for the rest of their party to arrive. In the meantime a new complete party of 5 arrived and was promptly seated. We welcome an opportunity to discuss the matter further with the guest if they wish, and apologize for the misunderstanding. Vintage Cantina

After the post by Jenkins, multiple people have left negative reviews, directly mentioning his tweet as well as other experiences.

Jenkins is an offensive lineman for the Packers, and has played three years for the team. He was a second-round draft pick out of Mississippi State. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

