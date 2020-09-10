GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local restaurants, eateries take center stage as Green Bay Restaurant Week returns

Annual event kicks-off today with some special deals on some special grub

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A delicious event is shining the light on some local eateries.

Green Bay Restaurant Week officially kicks-off today, with some special deals on some pretty special grub! This week, it’s all about recognizing some of the area’s most talented chefs and their personal culinary style. The only thing to make for dinner is reservations.

Usually held in the month of July, the annual celebration of everything culinary had to take a step back this year and hold the event in September due to Covid-19. Those organizing the event say it typically brings in a revenue of about $2.5 million.

With an event that brings in such a great impact on the local economy, the desire to hold the event ran high. And with some strategic planning as well as necessary safety precautions, they’re ready to shine the light on Green Bay’s finest eateries.

“There’s a lot of hidden favorites throughout the city and, while we’re really good at cheese curds, we’re so much more!,” says Brenda Krainik, Director of Marketing at the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. “There’s amazing food to be had during Restaurant Week.”

Some restaurants will also be providing carry-out options along with their dine-in services. You can find a full listing of participating restaurants online right here.

