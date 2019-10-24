Local rotaries recognizing World Polio Day with iron lung on display

Display will be at Lester Library in Two Rivers today from 2-7 p.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Today is World Polio Day and a local library is promoting awareness for the disease with an iron lung.

While the machine may seem a little archaic, the fight to end Polio continues to this day. That’s why the three Rotary Clubs in Manitowoc County are sponsoring an awareness day and fundraiser. Today, they will bring an iron lung into Lester Library of Two Rivers and have it on display.

The public is encouraged to stop, see the display, and talk to representatives about the effort to eradicate polio from the face of the earth.

Rotary members across the nation are taking action on World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world.

Just yesterday, the iron lung- which was once used to help victims whose respiratory muscles were paralyzed- was on display at the Manitowoc Public Library.

It’s #WorldPolioDay and we’re at the Manitowoc Public Library where an iron lung is on display. Rotaries nationwide are holding events like this to bring awareness and raise funds for those cases still in the world today. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/33xaDyVQqo — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 24, 2019

Polio is a disease that is transmitted from person to person through waste. It can case a mild flu-like disease or paralysis of body muscles, leave withered limbs or even inability to breath. When Rotary began the effort in 1985, there were 350,000 cases of polio documented world wide. This year, there are fewer than 100- exclusively in two, third world countries.

The U.S. has not seen any new cases of polio due to immunizations given to children orally. There are, however, people who still suffer the effects of polio contracted in their childhood. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will triple donations the Rotary raises. Every $1 will be matched with $2 for a total of $3 for polio eradication.

You can find more information about the virus as well as learn how to donate online right here.