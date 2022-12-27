FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)-From frigid temperatures and snowstorms during peak bell ringing days to inflation impacting the amount people can donate, local Salvation Army’s have powered through a lot of adversity this bell ringing season.

With just one week remaining for the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, several Salvation Army’s are short of their fundraising goal.

Salvation Army officials in Fond du Lac had to cancel two days of bell ringing last week.

“Our temperatures took a dive and that froze our kettles,” said Connie Millard with the Salvation Army of Fond du Lac.

The timing was extra problematic because the cancellations came right before Christmas when people are more likely to donate.

Fond du Lac currently has a $73,000 match program going to try to reach their red kettle campaign goal which is $225,000.

“Even when our kettles disappear for the year our services do not, what goes into the kettle comes out to the community all year long,” said Millard.

At the beginning of December, Fond du Lac painted their kettles a special color to thank the community for their support over the years.

“The kettles went gold to reflect back on the goodness we see in the hearts of everyone here,” said Millard.

For more information about the Salvation Army of Fond du Lac’s red kettle campaign or to donate click here.

In Appleton, Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials tell Local Five News that they are about $12,000 short right now of their red-kettle campaign goal which is $270,000.

Each year, they adjust their goal based on how the campaign went in previous years. This year, their goal was actually lower than last year so they say it’s extra disappointing that they haven’t met their goal yet.

“Rent is higher, food is higher, people are still recovering from the pandemic there’s a lot of things going on,” said Kristal Knudtson of the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities.

Knudtson said that their red kettles are no longer out at stores, but people can still donate to the red-kettle campaign through their website or by writing a check to the Salvation Army (make sure to put ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ in the memo).

Knudtson said they had a good turnout in terms of people volunteering to ring bells at the red kettles. She said kettles that have people ringing bells at them generate about 95 percent more donations than unmanned kettles.

For more information about the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities’ red kettle campaign or to donate click here.

Both Salvation Army officials say the number of people they are serving this year is greater than ever. Millard said in Fond du Lac they’ve had more than 36,000 calls for service in 2022 alone.

“We have one week left if you haven’t looked at your finances and see what you want to do for your year end and you have monies to donate please think of the Salvation Army,” said Knudtson. “We have many programs that do the most good for those who are the most needy in the area.”

Salvation Army officials in Green Bay tell Local Five News they are about $23,000 short of their goal with one week to go in the red kettle campaign.

Red kettle campaigns end on Dec. 31.