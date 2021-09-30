Local School Districts bring back Homecoming Week festivities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local School Districts are getting ready for Homecoming Festivities after modifications and cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. “We are really excited because this provides an opportunity for our School District and School Community to get back to another step of normalcy,” says Corey Baumgartner, Brillion School Superintendent.

Brillion High School will have an indoor dance because COVID cases remain low city-wide. “We’re very lucky and fortunate that we’re seeing very low rates of COVID active cases within our school. Right now we only have three within the whole District,” explains Baumgartner.

Appleton North High School’s Homecoming week is underway now. “Just to have the ability to offer some different programing for kids to be on campus, to have fun with their Peers. It has really created a sense of excitement around Campus,” says Ryan Peterson, Principal. Peterson says this was a collaborative effort between all three high schools. “We met and have had conversations about how we can best offer a dance and make sure that we can ensure that we’re all going to have a dance,” adds Peterson.

Preble High School will have their Homecoming Week next week and they couldn’t be more excited. “Our dance is going to be on Saturday, October 9 and it will take place at the Stadium,” says Dan Retzki Associate Principal. Retzki says they chose to keep the dance outside to stay in line with COVID protocols. “We have ordered tents and have a DJ ready to rock and roll,” adds Retzki.