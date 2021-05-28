Local school districts provide free meals through Summer Food Service Program

(WFRV) – Free meal programs are making a comeback this year, feeding kids and eligible adults who need a nutritional meal this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

(USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Program officials say meals should be provided to all eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender, or disability.

Menasha Joint School District –

The Menasha Joint School District says they will have free meals for children 18-years-old and under. Everyone over 18 years of age who meets these two criteria will also be able to receive free meals as well:

Determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled

Who participates in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year

Organizers say the Menasha location will be held at Clovis Grove Elementary on 974 Ninth Street.

Oshkosh Area School District –

The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) will once again be offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months through SFSP.

According to OASD, free meals will be available at four District sites for children 18 years of age and under, and persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year.

The following OASD locations will be serving free meals this summer, during the dates and times listed:

Jefferson Elementary, June 14 – July 8 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast 7:45 – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch 11:15 a.m. – Noon

Oaklawn Elementary, June 14 – July 8 (Monday through Thursday)

Breakfast 7:45 – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch 11:15 a.m. – Noon

Carl Traeger Elementary, June 14 – July 8 (Monday through Thursday)

Lunch 11:15 a.m. – Noon

(NOTE: Community members must enter via Door #23 due to construction at the main entrance.)

North High School, June 7 – July 16 (Monday through Friday)

Breakfast 7:30 – 8:20 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. – Noon and 12:30 – 1 p.m.

All community members participating in the free meal program will be asked to follow the OASD’s COVID-19 safety protocols while in district buildings.

To find an SFSP site near you, click here.