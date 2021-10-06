Local self-defense expert gives advice to help in case of an attack

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Self-defense experts say the first step of self-defense is self-awareness.

Ron Achenbach, the owner of Karate America said, “First and foremost just being aware of your surroundings people get themselves into trouble because they are looking at their phone doing something or they’re thinking about something else. So they go into a situation where they just leave themselves vulnerable so it’s really paying attention.”

He said a simple way to help defend yourself in case of attack is called turtle cover. All you need to do is shrug your shoulders up, cover your head and try to twist away from your attacker.

Ron said you can use the turtle cover method on a variety of attacks.

If it does come to a fight defensive tools such as mace or other keychain-type objects can be an asset if you are prepared to use them.

“With any type of defensive weapon or defensive measure using those things and training with those things in an intense situation, under control, so you learn to be reliant or be able to rely on it if the situation should arise where you need to use it,” said Achenbach.

He said it is important to make sure you make as much noise as possible to try and scare off the attacker and get help to you.