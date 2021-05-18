Local shelter reports increase in rehoming pets

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Many people needed more than facemasks during this health crisis and some adopted pets and now one local shelter is reporting an alarming trend.

Stephanie Strzalka, is the admissions coordinator with the Oshkosh Humane Society and says, “We did get a lot of people in that said hey I have a lot more time now I can potty train a dog. I can go through and do some behavior training so definitely, they took advantage of the stay in place.”

Last year in March, Governor Evers issued his ‘Safer at Home Order’, and during that time some people sought the companionship of a furry friend.

All animals here at the Oshkosh Humane Society have a story but more and more pets are here because of the pandemic.

Strzalka says, “We have seen a lot of an increase in people trying to rehome their pet.”

Now many people now have buyer’s remorse.

Strzalka says, “At the beginning of the year. We were seeing a lot of people surrendering because either they had lost their jobs. They were evicted and no longer could afford their pets.”

Kurt Stein, says, “I had not planned on not getting a dog and then the coronavirus hit and I live alone and I had spent most of the time alone with a dog.”

After losing his dog to cancer Kurt decided to become a pet parent during the pandemic again.

Stein says, “Somebody shared a video Buddha, from the Oshkosh Humane Society. So, I went and this was April of 2020, I started visiting buddha a little bit.”

Kurt eventually adopted Buddha and decided to double his pleasure by sharing his life with Beaker.

Stein says, “I was like I’ll keep him for the weekend give me his medication and I went back and got his medication and this dog has not left my house since and now he’s on no medication.”

For Kurt adoption is forever.

With more pets being surrended and rehomed, the Oshkosh Humane Society is in need of people to foster pets.