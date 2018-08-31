Local Singer Looking For Volunteers to Help With Newest Music Video
16-year-old Franki Moscato has a simple message she wants to spread, "Be Kind"
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Local singer/songwriter Franki Moscato wants your help with her latest music video!
The 16-year-old came by Local 5 This Morning and says she's recruiting 500 volunteers of all ages to participate as background supporters for a flash mob scene from her latest single, "I Will Rise." It will take place on September 9th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Interested? Register now by clicking here!
Learn more about Franki and the impact she's had around the area by visiting her website.
