Local Singer Looking For Volunteers to Help With Newest Music Video

16-year-old Franki Moscato has a simple message she wants to spread, "Be Kind"

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Local singer/songwriter Franki Moscato wants your help with her latest music video!

The 16-year-old came by Local 5 This Morning and says she's recruiting 500 volunteers of all ages to participate as background supporters for a flash mob scene from her latest single, "I Will Rise." It will take place on September 9th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Interested? Register now by clicking here!

Learn more about Franki and the impact she's had around the area by visiting her website.

