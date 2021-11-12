Local store has donation bucket for soldiers stolen, police investigating

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify a person who stole a donation bucket used to buy games for soldiers from Gnome Games in Ashwaubenon.

According to the Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a person stole a donation bucket that is used to buy games for soldiers stationed away from home or for veteran’s homes.

The incident happened at Gnome Games West which is located on Ridge Road. The incident happened on Nov. 9.

There was no information on the amount of money that was in the bucket. However, in the following days, the local community has donated money to Gnome Games’ Games for Soldiers bucket.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect is asked to message the Ashwaubenon Public Safety’s Facebook page or call 920-492-2995 ext. 8753.

