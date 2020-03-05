Local stores sell out of supplies amidst coronavirus worries

Products like hand sanitizer, bleach and disenfectant wipes have become hot commodities, stores can’t seem to keep them on the shelves.

Retailers across the nation are selling out as people try to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“We’ve been selling bleach, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, rubbing alcohol, peroxide, things like that,” says Woodman’s store manager Brenda Kosman.

As of March 4, 2020 there are six pending cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, that’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

So far only one person has tested positive for the virus, but people are trying to protect themselves and it’s leaving sections of store shelves empty.

And they won’t be replacing those shelves with the usual amount of inventory.

“We’re not able to get as much as we order because there’s been other areas that have needed hand sanitizer and we’re seeing a huge movement,” says Kosman. “They automatically start giving allocation or they start giving out only so much for each company.”

These items are becoming scarce, not just here but nationwide.

Hand sanitizers are difficult to find online.

Sales were already high because of flu season and now coronavirus fears are creating shortages.

Several major sellers are out of stock.

Many retailers have limited the number of items a customer can buy.

“We usually don’t do that, but that is probably a good idea,” says Kosman. “It’s something we might implement just so people can get it.”

Woodman’s says if you prefer to not make your way to the store to buy these products, you can always order them from the online store and have them delivered to your home.