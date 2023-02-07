FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Fire Department was looking to have a mural painted at its station that would represent the department’s history throughout the years.

The department says it asked the St. Mary’s art department for help and a student volunteered to do the project.

Courtesy of the Fox Crossing Fire Department

Courtesy of the Fox Crossing Fire Department

Courtesy of the Fox Crossing Fire Department

Courtesy of the Fox Crossing Fire Department

Teagan worked with multiple leaders at the department to come up with a plan. The project was recently completed and the Fox Crossing Fire Department says it could not be more pleased with Teagan’s work.

The patch and coin mural will be a part of the department for years to come and it says the mural will be used as a backdrop for meetings and presentations.