FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Fire Department was looking to have a mural painted at its station that would represent the department’s history throughout the years.
The department says it asked the St. Mary’s art department for help and a student volunteered to do the project.
Teagan worked with multiple leaders at the department to come up with a plan. The project was recently completed and the Fox Crossing Fire Department says it could not be more pleased with Teagan’s work.
The patch and coin mural will be a part of the department for years to come and it says the mural will be used as a backdrop for meetings and presentations.