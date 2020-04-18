West DePere High School student achieves perfect score on ACT

DEPERE, WIS. (WFRV) – A student from West DePere High School announced that he is part of the one percent of students to achieve a perfect score on the ACT.

Junior Alec Schneider revealed on April 13 that he has received a composite score of 36 on his ACT exam saying, “It means a lot to me because I have put a lot of effort into my academics and preparing for the test and to know that it was worth all the work is special.”

According to the ACT organization, in the graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 students out of 1.8 million received a perfect score and Alec was one of them, “I have been nervous about what I got since I took the test and having the results is a big stress reliever.”

The ACT is comprised of four subjects, English, mathematics, science, and reading. Alec says he worked hard to prep on these subjects by taking practice exams and participating in review sessions offered through West DePere High School, “I was confident going into the test because I had done so much practice to be ready for it, and I felt that I needed to be confident in order to do well.”

The family and friends of Alec note that they are proud of his accomplishment and extend gratitude to the West DePere School District and all the teachers and staff who work hard to help students prepare and study for the ACT.