LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Local student receives $500 scholarship from Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Assoc.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Association

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A local student has received a special gift from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Association.

According to a release, Odin Funkhouser was given a $500 scholarship from the association. Odin graduated from his home school studies and says he plans to pursue a Criminal Justice degree at the Lakeshore Technical College.

College officials say the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement program prepares students to gain the required licensure to be employed and practice in the state of Wisconsin.

Potential job titles and some of their duties include:

Correctional Officers and JailersGuarding inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions.
Criminal Investigators and Special AgentsInvestigating alleged or suspected criminal violations.
Fish and Game Wardens Investigating reports of damage to crops or property/compiling biological data.
Immigration and Customs Inspectors Investigating/inspecting people, common carriers, goods, and merchandise.
Intelligence Analyst Utilizing intelligence data to anticipate and prevent organized crime activities.
Police Detectives Conducting investigations.
Sheriffs and Deputy SheriffsEnforcing law and order in rural or unincorporated districts or serve legal processes of courts.
Information taken from the Lakeshore Technical College’s website

Criminal Justice courses are offered during the day at the Lakeshore Technical College, Monday through Friday, explains college officials. This is because of the rigorous and highly supervised hands-on training.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West