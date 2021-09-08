Local student receives $500 scholarship from Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Assoc.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A local student has received a special gift from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Association.

According to a release, Odin Funkhouser was given a $500 scholarship from the association. Odin graduated from his home school studies and says he plans to pursue a Criminal Justice degree at the Lakeshore Technical College.

College officials say the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement program prepares students to gain the required licensure to be employed and practice in the state of Wisconsin.

Potential job titles and some of their duties include:

Correctional Officers and Jailers Guarding inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions. Criminal Investigators and Special Agents Investigating alleged or suspected criminal violations. Fish and Game Wardens Investigating reports of damage to crops or property/compiling biological data. Immigration and Customs Inspectors Investigating/inspecting people, common carriers, goods, and merchandise. Intelligence Analyst Utilizing intelligence data to anticipate and prevent organized crime activities. Police Detectives Conducting investigations. Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Enforcing law and order in rural or unincorporated districts or serve legal processes of courts. Information taken from the Lakeshore Technical College’s website

Criminal Justice courses are offered during the day at the Lakeshore Technical College, Monday through Friday, explains college officials. This is because of the rigorous and highly supervised hands-on training.