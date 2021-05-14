Local students drive to school in style with tractors in annual FFA event

(WFRV) – Motorists driving on local roads may have seen a line of tractors making their way to school.

Today was ‘Take Your Tractor to School Day’ and multiple school districts had students drive tractors to school.

The schools that have participated (who mentioned it online) in the event are:

Clintonville

Denmark

The event is in part of Future Farmers of America (FFA).

The Clintonville Police Department shared a video of the tractors riding down the street.

Denmark School District also posted a short video showing all of the tractors.

Local 5 will update this story if more schools participated in the event.