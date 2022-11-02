GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Aiming to inspire young women to engage in local STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs, the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, and Walbec Group, teamed up to host Smart Girls Rock!

Around 100 freshman, sophomore, and junior female students from several Fox Cities area schools attended the one-day event at Walbec Group, where they got to experience things such as live welding with software demonstrations and 3D modeling.

“Smart Girls Rock! gets local female students excited about careers in STEM through this day-long, interactive mentoring event,” said Sharla Jens, VP of Emerging Talent. “Hosted within the walls of a regional STEM employer, Walbec Group, the event connects the Fox Cities science and tech community with girls in area high schools to inspire their interest in STEM careers and provide academic and career planning guidance to get where they want to go.”

The program allows young girls to set career goals and start taking steps to realize the realities of those goals.

During the speed mentoring sessions, small groups of students will move through interactive stations and learn from professional women in the industry.

“Events like this are very important because a lot of the industries we’re in are male-dominated,” said Bridget Kraus, Vice President of Marketing for Walbec Group. “We’re trying to expose our young girls to different STEM careers and really spark their interest.”

A total of 12 companies attended the event, and all 12 sent women to connect with the young girls aspiring to get into the field.