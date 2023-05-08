APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Students from across northeast Wisconsin attended the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program showcase in Appleton over the weekend.

Two students were selected to represent the program at The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards. This is in June in New York City.

Luke Calaway of Ashwaubenon High School and Lily Davis of Hortonville High School were selected.

Additionally, Dan Van Eperen was recognized as the Influential Theater Educator. Van Eperen is a director at Little Chute High School. He was nominated by his students for his positive influence and dedication.

Throughout the 2022-23 school year, an estimated 2,000 students from a record 31 local high schools participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. Students were able to attend workshops with professional artists.

This is the 7th anniversary of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.