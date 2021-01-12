Local teachers address the riot in Washington D.C.

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- The world continues to react and process the horrific scene that played out at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Locally, students have questions about what they saw, and teachers are doing their best to explain it.

“The way I’ve been going about it is, I kind of give what the events are, here’s what happened even from my point of view,” said Amy Gunderson, history teacher at Neenah High School. Gunderson says that she opens up the class in a forum setting, for students to ask questions. “I would say that there is more intrigue and concern than comical,” said Gunderson. Neenah recently returned to in-person instruction at the high school after being virtual for months. The direct interaction makes a difference when speaking on tough subjects the riot.

At the college level, professors are also prepared to field questions about what was broadcast. “You have to put this into historical perspective. We are in many ways through a looking glass here. I don’t know if there is any direct comparison,” said Jerald Podair professor at Lawrence University. Education is a great base for any discussion, and recent events have brought laws and our U.S. Constitution to the forefront. ” I think it’s important first and foremost that people educate themselves,” said Dr. Joshua Carey of U.W. Oshkosh. Dr. Carey says that gathering factual information is needed in deciphering through explaining everything connected to the events on January 6th. “I teach my students about something called media literacy,’ said Dr. Carey.

The events on January 6th, will be covered in future history courses across the country. What remains to be seen, is what the lasting effects that it will have on students and adults as well. If you or someone you know is looking for guidance on how to tackle the subject, there are resources within local school districts and libraries that can assist you.