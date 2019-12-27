Local teen creates board game to teach financial skills to those with disabilities

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Appleton North student Paige Givens created the “SuperConsumers” Financial Literacy Campaign this summer as part of her business club DECA.

The idea for this campaign came about after a family friend with an intellectual disability was taken advantage of and robbed of all his money and many of his belongings.

This devastating incident hit close to home as Givens has a sister and uncle with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Concerned that they and others in the Fox Valley region and beyond might also be at risk, Givens was determined to create something to help teach financial skills and safety awareness.

Over the summer, Givens developed the “SuperConsumers” board game to teach these concepts.



This fall, Givens contacted area special education middle and high school teachers as well as SOAR Fox Cities to inform them of the Campaign and offer to come to classes and events to present the “SuperConsumers” project and board game.

To date, Givens has presented to eight classes in five schools, and two SOAR Fox Cities events and has shared her board game with over 100 students, teachers and young adults.

For more information on “SuperConsumers” and SOAR Fox Cities: https://www.soarfoxcities.com/