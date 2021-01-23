Local teen creates fundraiser ‘Long Johns for St. John’s’

Fundraiser is taking new and gently used donations of warm clothing for those less fortunate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local teen is making the season warmer for those less fortunate.

On this chilly, January weekend Delaney Gallagher – a sophomore at Notre Dame Academy – is giving back. Joined alongside her dad, Matt, she’s dropping off new and gently used donations of long underwear and other winter gear at St. John’s Homeless shelter.

“I heard about a need St. John’s Shelter had for long underwear and so I wanted to take action,” says Gallagher. “So I decided to start a fundraiser to help out the residents and make their winter a little warmer. We heard from a friend that St. John’s had a large need for socks and so I decided to reach out to one of the workers at St. John’s and, to my surprise, I was redirected towards a larger need for long underwear.”

Which sparked an idea- a fundraiser, so aptly named Long Johns for St. John’s. Through proper planning and communication Delaney has even been able to attract some outside help, with drop-off locations set up at various local businesses.

“It means so much to us, she’s made such an impact even at her young age,” says Alexa Priddy, Director of Community Engagement for St. John’s Homeless Shelter. “We hope that she and other students get involved and give back in these ways to St. John’s or any other local non profit.”

And with the help of Long Johns for St. John’s, hundreds will be wrapped up in warmth this winter.

“We’re estimating between 550 and 600 individuals will use our shelter services this winter,” says Priddy. “So far, Delaney has raised over 200 pairs of long johns and it’s just been amazing!”

There’s no plan on stopping any time soon, either. Delaney says she’s already looking forward to next year.

“This was a great first year, so far- we obviously still have a little bit left in our winter season,” said Gallagher. “But we would love to make this an annual fundraiser to help out St. John’s need for future winter seasons as well.”

The shelter season at St. John’s runs from November 1 through April 30. In the meantime, Long Johns for St. John’s is still collecting donations. You can check them out online right here as well as on their Facebook page.