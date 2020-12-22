Local teen helps donate allergy-free food for others across community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local teen is going above and beyond to help out the hungry in her community.

Adel Schneider- along with her mom- dropped off a number of allergy-free food items to Paul’s Pantry earlier this morning. It comes courtesy of a grant received from Food Allergy Research in education. Adel, an allergenic herself, wanted to help others with food allergies.

“Even if you don’t have enough money, you should still be able to have a meal- even if you do have allergies,” says Schneider. “I think everyone should be able to have that and so that’s why it’s important for allergy safe items to be donated.”

Adel has even met with Congressman Mike Gallagher, twice, about a food allergy bill- the Faster Act- which passed the House Senate just recently. She says she hopes to continue help giving back to the community.