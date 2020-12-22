GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local teen helps donate allergy-free food for others across community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local teen is going above and beyond to help out the hungry in her community.

Adel Schneider- along with her mom- dropped off a number of allergy-free food items to Paul’s Pantry earlier this morning. It comes courtesy of a grant received from Food Allergy Research in education. Adel, an allergenic herself, wanted to help others with food allergies.

“Even if you don’t have enough money, you should still be able to have a meal- even if you do have allergies,” says Schneider. “I think everyone should be able to have that and so that’s why it’s important for allergy safe items to be donated.”

Adel has even met with Congressman Mike Gallagher, twice, about a food allergy bill- the Faster Act- which passed the House Senate just recently. She says she hopes to continue help giving back to the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week