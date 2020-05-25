Local Teen Taps for Memorial Day

ALLOUEZ, Wis.(WFRV) -On this Memorial Day, a moment of remembrance took place at 3pm and as many people took part in the moment, a local teen also took a minute to participate.

Chloe Forbes is a soon-to-be senior at Notre Dame Academy, says that her grandmother saw a story on the news about this National Moment and told her she should play her trumpet. Chloe has been playing the trumpet since she was in the 5th grade, so some would say she is a pro! More importantly though, she wanted show respect for the lives lost during war, as she explains the meaning of the Taps song. “Taps is a song played a long time ago, and has become very common at funerals for veterans who have fallen in war,”-said Chloe.

Memorial Day was originally established as Decoration Day in 1868, and was a way to honor fallen soldiers of the Civil War. On the first Decoration Day, about 5,000 people gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to decorate the grave sites of 20,000 soldiers who are buried there. After the first world war, the day was changed to Memorial Day, which honors all who’ve died from war, as opposed to those who died in the Civil War.

When asked what Memorial Day means to her, Chloe said, “Memorial Day is a day that we should honor and remember the people who’ve died in war, even veterans too who’ve passed on. We should take this day to remember them and to thank them.” We thank and salute all of those who’ve died fighting for our Country.