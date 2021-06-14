Local teen wins both De Pere, NE Wisconsin Girl/Boy Scout of the Year

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A rare accomplishment came from local Scout Ava Van Straten receiving the Girl Scout Gold Scout Award along with the Boy Scout Eagle Award.

On May 6, 2021 Ava Van Straten was recognized as De Pere and all of Northeast Wisconsin’s Boy/Girl Scout of the year.

Prior to this Van Straten was awarded the rank of Eagle Scouts through Scouts BSA.

Van Straten earned a multiude of awards and accomplishments including:

Earned Eagle Scout award as a ‘Lone Scout’ (a Scout without a troop)

Wrote a book called “Parker’s path”

Developed a complimentary STEAM-based curriculum

Earned De Pere and NE Wisconsin’s Boy/Girl Scout of the year

Earned Girl Scout award of Gold Scout.

“The character, leadership, courage, and emergency preparedness skills I have learned through Scouts BSA offer me what I call my ‘Common More,’ — character, social, and emotional learning skills that will be in my toolkit for life,” says Van Straten.

Van Straten is one of the few Scouts in the US and the world to complete both the Girl Scout Gold Scout award and Boy Scout Eagle Scout award. Both of the awards are the highest awards in each organization.