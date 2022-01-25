Local therapist offers tips to beat winter blues

FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It was a tough start to the week for many of us: a Packers loss, snowy commute, and bitterly cold temperatures. This can also mean seasonal depression is kicking in for some.

“This time of year is especially hard for people because the holidays are over,” said Lisa Tutskey, a marriage and family therapist with Prevea Health. “This is the time of year where people often start to feel tired of winter, tired of the dark, tired of the cold.”

Tutskey said it’s common for you to start feeling anxious, depressed, or even withdraw a little bit.

“Just understand what’s happening. First know, this is normal, and it’s happening to a lot of people,” she told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

It might seem a little cliche, but experts say one of the best things you can do is take it day by day.

“Having some relationship and connection with other people really helps us get through things that are challenging,” Tutskey added.

She also recommends creating a plan and should ask ourselves what do we want to do with our time? How can we spend our time?

In fact, she said now is actually a great time to sit back and enjoy the free time we do have right now, something that spring and summer normally takes away from us.

“It’s OK to spend some time at home, it’s OK to do a little of that winter hibernation, but we want to make sure we balance that with still doing things, still seeing people, still going out,” Tutskey said.

The challenge of COVID-19 on top of everything else might leave you frustrated. That’s when Tutskey said you need to remind yourself this is not forever.

“Sometimes just normalizing something helps people feel better,” she added.

If you’re finding yourself extra anxious when you wake up, or throughout your workday, she suggests taking a few moments to really focus on your breathing. A simple, mindful exercise of three our four breaths “can make all the difference,” she said.