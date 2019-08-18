Local thrift shops celebrate National Thrift Shop Day

August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and local thrift shops are celebrating.

The Association of Resale Professionals says nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population shop at thrift stores.

Bethesda thrift shops located in Green Bay, Neenah, Appleton and Wausau say they provide affordable shopping options for families in the community.

The shops also dedicate their time to helping others with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Our mission is to serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” says Laura Choronzy, market director for Bethesda thrift shops. “We try to empower them to make choices. We support their faith, we get them included in the community so they can live their best life possible.”