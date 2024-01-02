GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man behind Rick’s Toybox Inc., Rick Brunner, worked on a special project with his team of volunteers to send his wooden toy cars overseas to the children displaced in Israel amid the Israel-Hamas War.

“Back in early November, I was contacted by Rabbi Michoel Feinstein from Chabad of the Bay Area to basically assist in shipping some toys and other goods to Jerusalem, Israel,” said Rick. “And we had about five days to achieve this.”

In those five days, Rick and his volunteers were able to produce 900 wooden toy cars, and he told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that he is beyond proud of the work his volunteers put in to make it happen.

“We achieved the impossible,” stated Rick. “There are a lot of ups and downs in life, but I think donating their time and volunteering. I think it gives them a lot of ups.”

One of the ups of this project was receiving a gift a few days after Christmas that made Rick speechless.

“I have received an excellent Christmas present, where I have received a picture of two kids holding my toys in Israel,” beamed Rick. “I was touched, and it made my Christmas!”

Local Five asked Rick Brunner what he would say to the two little girls who received his toys, and he said he hoped he took their minds off of the war, even if just for a brief moment.

“I wish that they weren’t in the predicament they’re in. I wish they could just be a child,” said Rick. “And I hope I helped them just a little bit.”

Rick says he hopes to keep making a difference both here at home and across the world. To donate or for more information on Rick’s nonprofit, you can visit online.