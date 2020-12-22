Local trucking company donates 52 new bicycles to children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Contract Transport Services (CTS) carried on its tradition of giving free bicycles to local children in need this holiday season.

CTS enlisted the help of CTS truck drivers, mechanics, and office staff to donate 52 brand new bicycles. As an incentive for employees to donate, CTS gave away a 30-gallon cooler filled with meat as a raffle prize.

According to a release, instead of hosting an event for families at its Green Bay headquarters, CTS distributed bicycles at the end of last week to representatives from two foster care organizations: Foundation Health and PALS of Brown County.

“Our employees have made the holidays brighter for so many area children by providing new bikes to these kids, and I want to thank and recognize them for their selflessness. We know that 2020 has been hard on so many families, and that’s why it’s important that donations and fundraising continue during these challenging times. Having the ability to give back and spread joy is one of our year’s highlights,” says Curt Reitz, CTS President.

In addition to the annual to its annual bike drive, CTS has made monetary donations to the Green Bay Police Department, Green Bay Fire Department and Military Officers Club of Northeast Wisconsin since 2016.

According to a release, CTS contributed more than $18,000 to those three organizations, with funds raised by CTS’s fleet of wrapped CTS semi cabs and trailers that honor and depict branches of the military, police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and farmers.

For each loaded mile a wrapped CTS truck travels, CTS donates two cents to local charities representing the groups depicted on the cabs and trailers.